It's in strategic interest of India and US to work together: Congressman tells PM Modi

It is in the strategic interest of India and the United States to work together to send a "powerful message of deterrence" to China and ensure democratic countries remain the leaders in producing both next-generation weapons and technology, a top American lawmaker has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congressman Michael McCaul said this during a meeting with the prime minister in New Delhi as part of a bipartisan Congressional delegation.

“I told Prime Minister Modi it is in the strategic interest of both the United States and India to partner together to ensure democratic countries remain the leaders in producing both next-generation weapons and technology,” McCaul, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said in a statement here. “Together we can send a powerful message of deterrence to the Chinese Communist Party because when the world’s two largest democracies stand together, freedom and liberty win out over tyranny and oppression," the Republican Party lawmaker from Texas said. He also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit him in Texas. "We have a large Indian diaspora in the Lone Star state, and I let him know he would be welcomed with open arms,” McCaul said. The US Congressional delegation led by him called on Prime Minister Modi on Thursday and congratulated him on his third consecutive term and expressed "deep appreciation" for the scale and transparency of the recently concluded general election in India.

The seven-member delegation described India-US relations as the "most consequential one", the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement in New Delhi. "Had a very good exchange of views with friends from the US Congress in a delegation led by @RepMcCaul, Chairman of @HouseForeignGOP. Deeply value the strong bipartisan support in advancing India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," he wrote on X.

The delegation extended its support to Modi to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas, including trade, new and emerging technology, defence, and people-to-people exchanges. The Congressional delegation also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The US Congressional delegation arrived in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala on Tuesday. It also met with the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday. Apart from McCaul, the delegation comprised six prominent US Congressional members -- former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mariannette Miller, Gregory Meeks, Nicole Malliotakis, Jim McGovern, and Ami Bera.