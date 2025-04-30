Israel’s pre-dawn strikes kill at least 12

Deir Al-Balah: At least 12 people including children were killed overnight in Gaza by Israeli strikes, hospital workers said Wednesday.

The pre-dawn strikes hit three houses in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp, according to staff at the Al-Aqsa hospital, which received the bodies. Among the dead were three children, including two brothers whose bodies arrived in pieces, according to the hospital’s morgue.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military said it arrested Ali Samoudi, a well-known journalist, in an overnight raid in Jenin, a Palestinian city in the north

of the territory. Samoudi previously worked for international outlets including CNN and Al Jazeera. In 2022, he was injured in the same spray of gunfire that killed prominent Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. US officials say Akleh was shot dead by

an Israeli sniper. Israel’s military said Samoudi was affiliated with and transferred funds for the Islamic Jihad militant group, without providing evidence. They said Samoudi had been handed over to Israeli security forces. Meanwhile, Israel said it attacked a group in Syria targeting a minority sect, as fresh clashes killed at least 11, mostly security personnel. Agencies