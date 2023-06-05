Israel’s Netanyahu appoints new media advisor, journalist who had called Biden ‘unfit’

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed a new media advisor who has tweeted critically against President Joe Biden, the daily Haaretz reported.

The appointment comes at a time when US-Israel relations are strained.

Gilad Zwick, a journalist with a conservative Israeli TV station, has in his tweets called Biden “unfit” to rule and said that he was “slowly but surely destroying America”.

He also posted tweets suggesting he supported President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 US election was rigged. At least one of the tweets that was live earlier was deleted later in the day.

Zwick did not respond to a request for comment but tweeted on Monday in English that he was a private citizen when writing the posts about Biden. “I don’t hold those views today and I will act in a completely professional manner in the prime minister’s office,” he said.