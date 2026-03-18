Israel says overnight attack killed Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib
Dubai: Israel's defence minister said on Wednesday that the Israeli military killed Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib. Israel Katz announced Khatib's killing and said that “significant surprises are expected throughout this day on all the fronts,” without elaborating. Khatib's killing follows Israel killing top Iranian security official Ali Larijani and the head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard's all-volunteer Basij force.
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