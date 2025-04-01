Israeli troops killed 15 Palestinian medics: UN

Deir Al-Balah: Palestinians held funerals Monday for 15 medics and emergency responders killed by Israeli troops in southern Gaza, after their bodies and mangled ambulances were found buried in an impromptu mass grave, apparently ploughed over by Israeli military bulldozers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent says the workers and their vehicles were clearly marked as medical and humanitarian personnel and accused Israeli troops of killing them “in cold blood.” The Israeli military says its troops opened fire on vehicles that approached them “suspiciously” without identification.

The dead included eight Red Crescent workers, six members of Gaza’s Civil Defense emergency unit and a staffer from UNRWA, the UN’s agency for Palestinians. The International Red Cross/Red Crescent said it was the deadliest attack on its personnel in eight years.

Since the war in Gaza began 18 months ago, Israel has killed more than 100 Civil Defense workers and more than 1,000 health workers, according to the UN. The emergency teams had been missing since March 23, when they went around noon to retrieve casualties after Israeli forces launched an offensive into the Tel al-Sultan district of Rafah.

Further emergency teams that went to rescue the first team were “struck one after another over several hours,” it said. All the teams went out during daylight hours.