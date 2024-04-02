Israeli troops exit Gaza’s largest Hospital, Shifa, after 2-week raid

DEIR AL-BALAH: Early Monday, Israel’s military withdrew from Gaza’s largest hospital after a two-week raid, claiming to have eliminated around 200 militants and detaining hundreds more. Palestinian residents reported that the troops left behind multiple bodies and extensive damage.

The military hailed the raid on Shifa Hospital as a significant victory in the ongoing six-month war. This came at a time of growing discontent in Israel, with tens of thousands protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, demanding more action to bring home dozens of hostages held in Gaza. This marked the largest anti-government demonstration since the conflict began.

The clashes demonstrated Hamas’ reilience, even in heavily affected areas. Israel had previously claimed to have largely dismantled Hamas in northern Gaza and withdrew troops, leading to a security vacuum hindering humanitarian aid distribution.

A second shipment of food aid arrived by sea on Monday via a new maritime route from Cyprus. Although one of the three boats was visible off the coast, and Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said they had received permission to offload. The exact delivery mechanism remained unclear.

The military stated that among those killed at Shifa were senior Hamas members and militants who had regrouped there following a previous raid in November. It also claimed to have seized weapons and valuable intelligence.

The UN health agency reported over 20 patient deaths and numerous others at risk during the raid, exacerbating the hospital’s already dire condition. Bassel al-Hilou recounted finding the bodies of seven relatives amidst the wreckage. He said they had sought shelter at a neighbour’s house after theirs was bombed, but then another strike hit the home where they were staying.

“There was a massacre in my uncle’s house,” he told The Associated Press. “The situation was indescribable.” It was not yet known how many Palestinian civilians were killed during the raid. The military denied that its forces harmed any civilians inside the compound.

Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals for military purposes and has raided several medical facilities. However, health officials in Gaza refute these allegations. Critics accuse the army of recklessly endangering civilians and of decimating a health sector already grappling with war related injuries. Palestinians say Israeli troops forced hundreds of people living near Shifa to evacuate to the south.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the top military spokesman, said Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad group had established their main northern headquarters inside the hospital. He described days of close-quarters fighting and attributed the destruction to Hamas, stating that some fighters had barricaded themselves within hospital wards while others launched mortar rounds at the compound.

The military had previously raided Shifa in November, after saying Hamas

maintained an elaborate command centre inside and beneath the compound.

The war has displaced most of the territory’s population and driven a third of its residents to the brink of famine.

Northern Gaza, where Shifa is located, has suffered vast destruction and has been largely isolated, leading to widespread hunger.