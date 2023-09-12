Israeli top court hears first challenge to Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul

Jerusalem: Israel’s Supreme Court heard the first challenge on Tuesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul, deepening a showdown with the far-right

government that has bitterly divided the nation and put it on the brink of a constitutional crisis.

Netanyahu’s coalition, a collection of ultranationalist and ultrareligious lawmakers, unveiled the overhaul earlier this year, saying it was necessary to rein in an unelected judiciary they

believe wields too much power.

Critics say the plan which would weaken the Supreme Court is a profound threat to Israeli democracy and that it would concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies.