Israeli tanks push deeper into Gaza City as Trump talks peace

CAIRO: Israeli forces pushed towards the heart of Gaza City on Wednesday, placing at

risk the lives of Palestinians who had stayed put in

hopes that growing pressure on Israel for a ceasefire would mean they would not lose their homes.

U.S. President Donald Trump met leaders of Muslim countries at

the United Nations in New York on Tuesday, for talks that the Emirati state news agency said focused on a permanent ceasefire in the war as well as the release Israeli hostages and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Trump, who earlier condemned moves by several Western countries to put

pressure on Israel by recognising a Palestinian state,

said a meeting with Israel would be next.

Israel has pressed on with its military campaign on Gaza City despite repeated calls for it to pull back, urging the population to move south.

Hundreds of thousands have left the city in northern Gaza but many others

have hesitated because of security risks and widespread hunger.

“We moved to the western area near the beach, but many families didn’t

have the time, tanks took them by surprise,” said Thaer, a 35-year-old father of one from Tel Al-Hawa.

Israeli forces began closing in on the city of more than a million in August, with Israel saying it aimed to destroy the last stronghold of

Hamas militants whose attack on Israel and seizure of hostages triggered the war nearly two years ago.

On Wednesday, medics said at least 20 people were killed and many others wounded when Israeli airstrikes hit a shelter housing displaced

families near a market in the middle of the city. Two other people were killed in a house nearby, they said.

The Israeli military said that the strike had targeted two Hamas militants and that its forces tried to reduce harm to civilians in the area.

Footage obtained by Reuters showed people sifting through the rubble.

“We were sleeping in God’s care, there was nothing - they did not inform us, or not even give us a sign - it was a surprise,”

said Sami Hajjaj.