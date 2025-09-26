Israeli strikes on Yemen’s capital kill at least 9

Aden: Yemen’s Houthi rebels said on Friday that at least nine people were killed by Israeli strikes on the country’s rebel-held capital of Sanaa the previous day, the latest in an increase in exchanges between Israel and the Iranian-backed rebels over the war in Gaza.

The strikes on Thursday afternoon came a day after a drone launched by the Houthis wounded 22 people in the southern Israeli city of Eilat, a rare breach of Israel’s air defences.

As per health ministry in the northern half of Yemen, four children, two women and three older people were among the dead.