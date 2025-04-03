Israeli strikes kill 9 in Syria

Damascus: At least nine people in southwestern Syria were reported killed in Israeli strikes on Thursday as Israel accused Turkey of trying to build a “protectorate” in Syria.

Syrian state news agency, SANA, said those who died in the strikes were civilians, without giving details. Britain-based war monitor The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said they were armed residents from the Daraa province.

Israel had also struck five cities in Syria late Wednesday, including over a dozen strikes near a strategic airbase in the city of Hama, where Turkey, a key ally of interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, reportedly has interests in having a military presence.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar accused Turkey of playing a “negative role” in Syria.