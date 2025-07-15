‘Israeli strikes kill 30 in Gaza’

Deir al-Balah: Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip overnight and into Monday killed at least 30 people, according to local hospitals. The Israeli military meanwhile said it killed a senior Hamas militant last month who had held a hostage in his home.

The 21-month war triggered by Hamas’ October 7 attack is raging on after two days of talks between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ended last week with no sign of a breakthrough in negotiations over a ceasefire and hostage release.

Twelve people were killed by strikes in southern Gaza, including three who were waiting at an aid distribution point, according to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, which received the bodies.

Shifa Hospital in Gaza City also received 12 bodies, including three children and two women, after a series of strikes in the north, according to the hospital’s director, Dr. Mohammed Abu Selmia. Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza reported six killed and eight wounded in strikes in built-up Nuseirat refugee camp.