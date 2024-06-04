Israeli strikes kill 11 overnight in Gaza Strip

Jerusalem: Palestinian health officials in the Gaza Strip said Israeli strikes killed at least 11 people overnight into Tuesday,

including a family of three in the built-up Bureij refugee camp and eight police officers in the central town of Deir al-Balah.

In the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said Tuesday it killed two

Palestinians, who it claimed, were attempting to launch a shooting attack toward Israeli communities.

A cease-fire proposal announced by United States President Joe Biden has placed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a

crossroads.