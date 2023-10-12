Israeli strikes hit airports in Damascus & Aleppo: Syria

Damascus: Syrian state media reported that Israeli airstrikes on Thursday hit the international airports of the Syrian capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, damaging their runways and putting them out of service.

State news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying that no one was hurt in the attacks.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

They would be the first Israeli strikes on Syria since the militant Palestinian group Hamas carried out its deadly attacks in southern Israel.

The airstrikes came a day before Iran’s foreign minister was scheduled to visit Syria to meet officials over the volatile situation in the region.