Israeli strikes across Gaza kill 14, including children: Palestinians

Jerusalem: Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 14 people, half of them children.

The Civil Defense, first responders who operate under the Hamas-run government, said three children and their mother were killed in an airstrike late Monday in the Tufah neighborhood of Gaza City. It said three other people were missing after the strike.

Another strike late Monday hit a building in downtown Gaza City, killing a child, three women and a man, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

In southern Gaza, a strike on a home early Tuesday killed five people, including a man, his three children as young as 3 years old and a woman, according to a casualty list provided by Nasser

Hospital in Khan Younis, where the bodies were taken.

Palestinian health officials do not say whether those killed in Israeli strikes are civilians or fighters.

Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians and accuses Hamas of putting them in danger by fighting in residential areas. But the military rarely comments on individual strikes, which often kill women and children.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israel’s offensive has killed over 40,000 people in Gaza.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250 people.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff meets with Israeli defense leaders. Gen CQ Brown, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with top

Israeli defense leaders on Monday, and visited the military’s Northern Command headquarters.

Navy Capt Jereal Dorsey, Brown’s spokesperson, said the chairman met with

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Israeli Chief of the General Staff Lt Gen

Herzi Halevi in Tel Aviv, and he participated in operational updates with Israeli Defense Force senior leaders.

“The leaders reaffirmed the importance of the US-Israeli strategic partnership while also discussing the most recent engagement across the Israeli-Lebanese

border and the need to de-escalate tensions to avoid a broader conflict,” said

Dorsey.