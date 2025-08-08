Israeli strike kills Palestinian official, bodyguard in east Lebanon

Beirut: An Israeli airstrike on eastern Lebanon killed a number of people, including a senior member of a Palestinian group and his bodyguard as they were on their way to Syria, news reports and his group said Friday.

The airstrike near the Lebanese border crossing of Masnaa on Thursday afternoon killed Mohammed Wishah, a member of the central committee of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, or PFLP, the group said in a statement.

The Israeli army confirmed the airstrike, saying that Wishah was responsible for coordinating with other militant groups in the region and strengthening ties between the PFLP and Iran’s so-called axis of resistance.

The military said that Wishah was advancing attacks against Israel and took his job as the PFLP’s top security official in Syria after his predecessor was killed in an airstrike in Beirut in September.