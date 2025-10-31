Israeli raid in Lebanon kills municipal employee

Blida: Israeli soldiers raided a municipal government building in a border village in southern Lebanon early on Thursday and killed an employee, Lebanese state media said.

The incident in the town of Blida sparked condemnation by Lebanese officials and a protest by residents.

The Israeli army said in a statement that the soldiers had entered to “destroy terrorist infrastructure” belonging to the militant group Hezbollah and “identified a suspect” inside the building, whom they attempted to apprehend.

It said they had fired to “neutralise a threat” and that the details of the incident were under

investigation.