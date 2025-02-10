MillenniumPost
Israeli police raid Palestinian bookstore

BY Agencies10 Feb 2025 11:55 PM IST

Jerusalem: Israeli police have raided a long-established Palestinian-owned bookstore in east Jerusalem, detaining the owners and confiscating books about the decades-long conflict. The police said the books incited violence.

The Educational Bookshop, established over 40 years ago, is a hub of intellectual life in east Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed to its capital in a move not recognised internationally. The three-story bookstore that was raided on Sunday has a large selection of books, mainly in Arabic and English, about the conflict and the wider Middle East,

including many by Israeli and Jewish authors. Agencies

