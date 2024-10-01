Israeli military says 'limited' operation against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon has begun

Beirut: The Israeli military says it has begun a "limited, localised" operation against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. It said it was carrying out "targeted ground raids" in villages close to the Israeli border. The targets, it said, pose an "immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel". It announced early on Tuesday that the operation was planned in recent months and was launched after approval by political leaders. Israeli officials said the raids are limited and are primarily focused on Hezbollah’s infrastructure close to the border. In response to heightened tensions, three northern towns have been declared restricted military zones as preparations for further action continue. The U.S. has been informed of these operations, and reports indicate that the raids are intended to neutralize potential threats posed by Hezbollah’s growing presence. As of now, no direct confrontations between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters have been reported. For weeks, both sides have been engaged in frequent cross-border exchanges of fire. Hezbollah’s rocket attacks have forced thousands of people to flee from northern Israel, while strikes from Israeli forces have similarly displaced large numbers in southern Lebanon. Israel has vowed to continue its strikes on Hezbollah positions until it deems the northern areas safe for residents to return.

Recent airstrikes by Israel have resulted in the deaths of key Hezbollah leaders, including its long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah and several senior commanders. Despite this, acting Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem has stated that the group remains ready for combat and that those killed have already been replaced. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have bolstered their presence along the northern border, positioning additional troops and heavy military equipment. Observers note that this increase in military activity suggests that a larger operation could take place if further orders are given. Although Hezbollah has continued to launch rockets and missiles into northern Israel, the intensity of these attacks remains unclear. Many of the rockets have been intercepted or landed in unpopulated areas. Despite suffering significant losses, Hezbollah has vowed to continue its attacks in support of Palestinians in Gaza. In response to the growing tensions, some European countries have begun evacuating their citizens from Lebanon, with priority given to vulnerable groups and families with children. For now, Israel’s military activity remains focused on neutralizing immediate threats along the border, while calls for a ceasefire from the international community have not been met with any significant response from the Israeli government.