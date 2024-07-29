Israeli military detains 9 soldiers over alleged abuse of detainee

Tel Aviv: The Israeli military said Monday it was holding nine soldiers for questioning following allegations of “substantial abuse” of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners throughout the war in Gaza.

The military did not disclose additional details surrounding the alleged abuse, saying only that its top legal official had launched a probe. An investigation by The Associated Press and reports by rights groups have exposed abysmal conditions at the Sde Teiman facility, the country’s largest detention centre.

A report by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, earlier this year said that

detainees alleged they were subjected to ill-treatment and abuse while in Israeli custody, without specifying

the facility.

The military has generally denied ill-treatment of detainees. Following the accusations of harsh treatment, Israel has said it is transferring the bulk of Palestinian detainees out of Sde Teiman and

upgrading it.