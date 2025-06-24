Iran’s military denies firing missiles at Israel after ceasefire started, TV reports say

Dubai: Iran's military denied on Tuesday that it fired missiles at Israel hours after a ceasefire was supposed to begin, Iranian state television reported. The report quoted the general staff of Iran's armed forces, which includes its regular military and its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, as making the denial.

Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran had “completely violated” the ceasefire between Israel and Iran by launching missiles after the ceasefire came into effect. Katz said he instructed the Israeli military to resume targeting Iranian paramilitary and government targets. Israel said it had identified missiles launched from Iran into its airspace less than three hours after the ceasefire went into effect, after both Israel and Iran accepted President Donald Trump's plan to end the 12-day war roiling the Middle East. Israeli officials have ordered a strike on Iran in response, though there's no immediate report of an attack there.