Israeli jets strike Lebanon towns

Beirut: Israeli jets struck three towns in southern Lebanon on Thursday after urging residents to leave, marking an escalation in their near-daily strikes on the country.

The airstrikes came hours after Hezbollah urged the Lebanese government not to enter negotiations with Israel.

Israeli Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned residents in Tayba near the border, Tayr Debba located just east of the coastal

city of Tyre, and Aita al-Jabal, to flee 500 metres away from residential buildings they are targeting, which they say has been used by Hezbollah.

The Israeli military says it targeted military infrastructure for Hezbollah in those areas. It accuse the

group of rebuilding its capabilities almost a year after a US-brokered ceasefire went into effect that ended a monthslong war.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has been critical of Israel’s strikes and military presence on five hill-top points on Lebanese territory but has said he is open to negotiations with Israel to end

the tensions.agencies