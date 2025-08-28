Israeli drone strikes kill six Syrian soldiers, claim reports

Damascus: Israeli drone strikes on a southern suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus killed six soldiers and wounded others, state media and a war monitor reported Wednesday.

The latest drone strikes occurred Tuesday in the southern Damascus suburb of Kiswah and killed six soldiers, state-run Al-Ikhbariah reported, without giving further details.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes. Since the fall of Bashar Assad in December, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on different parts of the country, destroying Syrian army assets.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes hit a point that links Damascus with the southern province

of Sweida.