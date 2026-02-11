Israeli drone strike kills 2 cyclists in Gaza

Deir al-Balah: Two Palestinians on bicycles were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Tuesday, hospital officials said, marking the latest deaths since an October ceasefire that hasn’t halted deadly attacks in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said the two men were hit near the ceasefire line that divides Gaza, with one half under Israeli military control. They were hit in eastern Deir al-Balah, the

hospital said, adding that it also received the body of a woman who was killed by Israeli gunfire in central Maghazi refugee camp.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to questions about either strike. agencies