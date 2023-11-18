Israeli drone fires missiles at aluminum plant in south Lebanon

Beirut: An Israeli drone fired two missiles at an aluminum plant outside the southern Lebanese market town of Nabatiyeh early on Saturday, causing a fire and widespread damage, National News Agency said. There was no word on casualties.

The Israeli strike near the village of Toul is the first to hit the area since the 34-day war in 2006 between Israel

and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group, and far from the border.

NNA said firefighters and ambulances rushed to the area, but it did not mention casualties of the strike that occurred around dawn.