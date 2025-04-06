Israeli attacks on Gaza result in 32 deaths, mostly women & children

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip): At least 32 people, including over a dozen women and children, were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, local health officials said on Sunday, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled to the US to meet President Donald Trump to discuss the war.

Israel resumed its air and ground offensive last month after ending a ceasefire with Hamas, aiming to pressure the group into a new truce and hostage-release deal. The offensive has included the seizure of territory and a blockade on food, fuel and humanitarian aid.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned that “stocks are getting low and the situation is becoming desperate”. Sunday’s strikes included an attack on a tent and house in Khan Younis, killing 15 people — five men, five women and five children — according to Nasser Hospital. A female journalist was among the victims.

Additional deaths were reported across the enclave: at least four people in Jabaliya refugee camp, seven in Deir al-Balah, and six, including three children, outside a Gaza City bakery. Protests against the war were reported in Jabaliya, with some directed at Hamas. Within Israel, families of hostages and freed captives called on Trump to help end the fighting. Since the war began on October 7, Israel’s offensive has killed at least 50,695 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which says more than half were women and children.