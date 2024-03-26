‘Israel won’t accept Hamas’ demands after it rejected ceasefire proposal’

Jerusalem: Israel’s prime minister says they will not accept Hamas’ demands for a ceasefire after the militant group rejected the latest proposal for a truce. Hamas rejected the latest ceasefire proposal late Monday with a statement accusing Israel of ignoring its core demands, which include an end to the war and a full withdrawal from Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not give in to Hamas’ “delusional” demands and continue to work to destroy the militant group’s military and governing capabilities, as well as seek the release of the remaining hostages. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Israeli Army Radio on Tuesday that the United Nations Security Council’s approved resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire and the release of all hostages held in Gaza emboldened Hamas to reject the proposed deal. He also criticised the United States, Israel’s top ally, for not vetoing the resolution over its lack of a condemnation of Hamas and its October 7 attack.

Some 1,200 people were killed and another 250 people abducted on October 7 when militants launched a surprise attack out of Gaza, triggering the war. Hamas is still believed to be holding some 100 Israelis hostage, as well as the remains of 30 others.

More than 32,000 people have been killed in the besieged territory and more than 74,000 wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tally. It says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

In a statement from his office Tuesday, Netanyahu accused Hamas of being uninterested in proceeding with negotiations toward a deal. He said Hamas’ rejection “served as unfortunate testimony to the damage of the

Security Council decision,” which on Monday approved a resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire and the release of all hostages captured by Hamas, without linking the two.