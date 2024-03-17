‘Israel strikes several sites in Syria’

Beirut: Israeli airstrikes hit several sites in southern Syria early Sunday wounding a soldier, Syrian state media reported.

State news agency SANA, citing an unnamed military official, said air defences shot down some of the missiles, which came from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights at around 12:42 a.m. local time. The strikes led to “material losses” and the wounding of a soldier, the statement said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said Israeli strikes also hit two military

sites in the Qalamoun mountains northeast of Damascus, an area where the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has operations.