Israel strikes multiple sites in Lebanon

SIDON: Israel’s air force struck areas in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday and early Tuesday, including in the country’s third-largest city.

A strike around 1 a.m. Tuesday leveled a three-story commercial building in the southern coastal city of Sidon, a few days before Lebanon’s army

commander is scheduled to brief the government on its mission of disarming militant group

Hezbollah in areas along the border with Israel. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in a statement Tuesday condemned the attacks as counter to both

international efforts to deescalate hostilities and Lebanon’s efforts to extend the government’s authority into areas long dominated by Hezbollah and to

disarm militants. An Associated Press photographer at the scene in Sidon said the area was in a commercial district containing workshops and mechanic shops and the building was uninhabited.