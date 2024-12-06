Israel strike cuts Lebanon-Syria primary border crossing point

Jerusalem: An Israeli airstrike cut a primary border crossing point between Lebanon and Syria, days after it was reopened, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported Friday.

The airstrike on the Arida border crossing in the country’s north caused heavy material damage and cut the road.

Al-Watan, a pro-government daily newspaper in Syria, also reported that the border crossing was closed in the early Friday airstrike.

Separately, Syrian insurgents entered two central towns early Friday just north of the central city of Homs, bringing them closer Syria’s third largest city, an opposition war monitor and pro-government media both reported.

The break into Rastan and Talbiseh came a day after opposition gunmen captured the central city of Hama, Syria’s fourth largest, after the Syrian army said it withdrew to avoid fighting inside the city and spare the lives of civilians.

Meanwhile, a Hamas official said international mediators have resumed negotiations with the militant group and Israel over a ceasefire in Gaza, and that he is hopeful a deal to end the 14-month war is within reach.

Israel’s war against Hamas has destroyed vast areas of Gaza and displaced 90% of the population of 2.3 million, often multiple times. The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel in October 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 people hostage.

Israel’s blistering retaliatory offensive has killed at least 44,500 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were combatants. Israel says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

