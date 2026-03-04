Israel steps up airstrikes in Tehran, as Iran widens its response across the region

Dubai: Israel said it launched airstrikes against Iranian missile launchers and a nuclear research site on Tuesday, and Iran struck back against Israel and across the Gulf region, targeting US embassies and disrupting energy supplies and travel.

Four days into a war that President Donald Trump suggested would last several weeks or perhaps longer, nearly 800 people have been killed in Iran, including some Trump said he had considered as possible future leaders of the country.

Explosions rang out on Tuesday in Tehran and in Lebanon, where Israel said it retaliated against Hezbollah militants. The American embassy in Saudi Arabia and the US consulate in the United Arab Emirates came under drone attacks. Iran has fired dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel, though most of the incoming fire has been intercepted. Eleven people in Israel have been killed since the conflict began.

In other developments, the Pentagon identified four US Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone strike on Sunday at a command centre in Kuwait. The strike also killed two other service members.

The spiralling nature of the war raised questions about when and how it would end.

The administration has offered various objectives, including destroying Iran's missile capabilities, wiping out its navy, preventing it from obtaining a nuclear weapon and ensuring it cannot continue to support allied armed groups.

While the initial US-Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Trump urged Iranians to overthrow their government, senior administration officials have since said regime change was not the goal.

Trump on Tuesday seemed to downplay the chances of the war ending Iran's theocratic rule, saying that "someone from within" the Iranian regime might be the best choice to take power once the US-Israel campaign is finished.

Trump says people the US had in mind to lead Iran are dead

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Speaking Tuesday from the Oval Office, Trump said Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's toppled shah, is not someone that his administration has considered in depth to take over.

As far as possible leaders inside Iran, “the people we had in mind are dead,” Trump said.

“I guess the worst case would be do this, and then somebody takes over who's as bad as the previous person, right? That could happen," Trump said. "We don't want that to happen.”

Iran's leaders are scrambling to replace Khamenei, who ruled the country for 37 years. It's only the second time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that a new supreme leader is being chosen. Potential candidates range from hard-liners committed to confrontation with the West to reformists who seek diplomatic engagement.

Israel and US strike nuclear facilities and other targets in Iran

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Information coming out of Iran has been limited because of poor communications, round-the-clock airstrikes and tight restrictions on journalists. But explosions rang out across Iran's capital.

The Israeli military said it conducted a wave of airstrikes on Iranian sites that produce and store ballistic missiles. It also said it destroyed what it called Iran's secret, underground nuclear headquarters. Without providing evidence, it said the site was used for research “to develop a key component for nuclear weapons.”

“The regime attempted to rebuild its efforts and conceal them, thinking we wouldn't notice. They were mistaken,” said Israeli military spokesman Brig Gen Effie Defrin.

There was no immediate public comment from the US or Iran about the site Israel named.

Iran has said it has not enriched uranium since June, though it has maintained its right to do so and says its nuclear program is peaceful.

Fears rise in Tehran as bombardment of capital intensifies

---------------------------------------------------------------------

New rounds of US and Israeli airstrikes rattled Iran.

“Since midnight, I and my wife are hearing sound of explosions,” said Ali Amoli, an engineer living in north Tehran.

Satellite images published Tuesday by Colorado-based company Vantor showed the domed roof of Iran's presidential complex in Tehran had been destroyed, supporting Israel's claim of an overnight strike. Iran did not acknowledge the damage or report any casualties.

Defrin said the Israeli military struck a building in the Iranian city of Qom where clerics were expected to meet to discuss selecting a new supreme leader. He said the army was still assessing whether anyone was hit.

A north Tehran resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, described growing fears amid the heavy bombardment, saying most stores in the normally bustling area of Tajrish were closed.

Iran hits US Embassy in Riyadh and Washington pulls out staff

---------------------------------------------------------------------

An attack from two drones on the US Embassy in Riyadh caused a “limited fire,” according to the Saudi Arabian Defence Ministry, and the embassy urged Americans to avoid the compound.

An Iranian drone struck a parking lot outside the US consulate in Dubai, sparking a small fire, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Washington. He said all personnel were accounted for.

The United Arab Emirates said Iran has launched more than 1,000 missiles and drone attacks against it, and the vast majority were intercepted.

US embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Lebanon said they were closed to the public.

The US State Department ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and family in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. And US citizens were urged to leave more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries, though many were stranded because of airspace closures.

The State Department said Tuesday it's preparing military and charter flights for Americans wanting to leave the Middle East. Other countries were arranging flights for their citizens.

The US-Israeli strikes have killed at least 787 people in Iran, according to the Red Crescent Society. In Lebanon, where Israel launched retaliatory strikes on the Iranian-supported militant group Hezbollah, 50 people were killed, including seven children, Lebanon's health ministry said.

In addition, three people were killed in the United Arab Emirates, and one each in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The US military has confirmed six deaths of American service members.

Four of the Americans killed were identified as Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who received a posthumous promotion in rank. They were assigned to the Iowa-based 103rd Sustainment Command.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday criticised Iran's attacks against Gulf neighbours that had worked to prevent war as an “incredibly flawed strategy” that threatens to expand the war if those states retaliate.