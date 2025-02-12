‘Israel sells $5 billion in bonds to finance war’

Jerusalem: Israel has sold 5 billion in dollar-denominated government bonds in international markets to bring down its budget deficit and finance the costs of the war in what is being seen as a strong demonstration of faith in its economic stability,

local media reported.

In the first debt sale of 2025, the Finance Ministry offered two new series of 5-year and 10-year government bonds. Demand for the debt issuance topped $23 billion, or 4.6 times the amount sold, The Times of Israel reported.

The two notes were priced at a spread of 120 and 135 basis points, respectively, above the US government bond yield for a similar period, the report said.

The sale is said to have attracted 300 investors from over 30 countries.