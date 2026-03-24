Israel says 16 killed, over 4K hurt in war

Tel Aviv/New Delhi: Sixteen people have been killed and over 4,500 injured in Israel since the conflict with Iran began late last month, according to Israel’s emergency medical service.

The conflict in West Asia began on February 28, when joint US-Israeli strikes targeted Iranian military and leadership sites.

Chaim Rafalowski, Disaster Management Coordinator at Israel’s national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said on Monday that 16 fatalities have been reported, while 4,564 people have received hospital treatment since late February.

Speaking to PTI videos from Tel Aviv, Rafalowski said the Ministry of Health confirmed the figures, with injuries stemming from direct missile impacts, shrapnel from intercepted projectiles, or accidents during shelter-seeking.

A “recent fatality occurred yesterday on the border with Lebanon, where a farmer was killed in artillery shelling by Hezbollah,” Rafalowski said.

Hezbollah has intensified rocket and artillery fire into northern Israel amid the broader escalation.