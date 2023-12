Israel presses Gaza assault as top United States official visits

Gaza Strip: Israel pressed its offensive in Gaza on Friday despite mounting international calls for restraint, with key backer the United States saying the war to crush Hamas must not lead to a long-term Israeli occupation of the territory.

The war began after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Vowing to destroy Hamas and bring home an estimated 250 hostages taken by militants into Gaza, Israel launched a massive military offensive that has left much of the besieged territory in ruins.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says the war has killed more than 18,700 people, mostly women and children.

Late Thursday in the southern city of Rafah near the Egyptian border, crowds of Palestinians used flashlights to search under the rubble of buildings for survivors following an Israeli strike.

“This is a residential neighbourhood, women and children live here, as you can see,” said resident Abu Omar. “Three missiles on a residential neighbourhood that has nothing to do with any militant activities.”

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops were engaged in fighting with militants in two districts of Gaza City late Thursday.

“There will be more tough battles in the days to come,” he said.

The Israeli army said Friday that 117 troops had died in Gaza since the start of the ground offensive.

“We are working together with security agencies, and with all intelligence and operational means in order to return all of the hostages home,” the army said.

The United States, which provides billions of dollars in military aid to Israel, has strongly backed its response to Hamas’s attacks, but has voiced increasing concern over civilian casualties and the long-term plan for Gaza.

“We do not believe that it makes sense for Israel, or is right for Israel, to... reoccupy Gaza over the long term,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv.

Gallant warned that Israel’s fight with Hamas “will require a period of time -- it will last more than several months, but we will win and we will destroy them”.