Israel plans new phase of war in Gaza

Jerusalem: Israel is preparing to launch an expanded military operation in Gaza City, possibly in the coming days, even as negotiators scramble to bring Israel and Hamas to a ceasefire to end 22 months of fighting.

The Israeli military said Wednesday that the country’s defence minister has approved plans to begin a new phase of operations in some of Gaza’s most densely populated areas, and that it would call up 60,000 reservists and lengthen the service of an additional 20,000 reservists currently serving.

It comes as human rights groups warn that a humanitarian crisis could worsen in Gaza, where most residents have been displaced, vast neighbourhoods lie in ruins, and communities are facing the threat of famine.

A military official said that the military will be operating in parts of Gaza City where the Israeli military has not

