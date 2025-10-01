Israel orders Palestinians to leave Gaza

Deir al-balah: Israel’s defence minister on Wednesday ordered all remaining Palestinians to leave Gaza City, saying it was their “last opportunity” and that anyone who stayed would be considered a militant supporter and face the “full force” of Israel’s latest offensive.

At least 16 Palestinians were killed across the territory, according to local hospitals, as Hamas weighed a new proposal from

US President Donald Trump aimed at ending the war and returning the remaining captives taken in Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack that triggered it.

Around 400,000 Palestinians have fled famine-stricken Gaza City since Israel launched a major offensive last month

aimed at occupying it, but hundreds of thousands remain, many because they cannot afford to leave or are too weak to make the journey to tent camps in the south.

“This is the last opportunity for Gaza residents who wish to do so to move south and leave Hamas terrorists isolated in Gaza City,” Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X.

“Those who remain in Gaza will be (considered) terrorists and terror supporters.”

At least seven people, including first responders, were killed when two Israeli strikes minutes apart hit a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, according to Al-Ahli Hospital, where the casualties were taken.

Officials there said more than three dozen people were wounded.agencies