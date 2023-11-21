Israel lists Lashkar-e-Taiba as terror organisation ahead of 26/11 anniversary

Jerusalem: Israel on Tuesday re-affirmed its declaration of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as a terror organisation’ ahead of the 15th year anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in which 166 persons, including six Jews, were killed.

“Yes, I can confirm it. It’s not a new thing and it is actually from 2013. It was recently re-published because of a bureaucratic error but it is not a new thing,” Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson, Lior Haiat, told PTI.

Haiat’s statement came after a press release by the Embassy of Israel in India earlier in the day said: “To symbolise the marking of the 15th year of commemoration of the Mumbai terror attacks, the state of Israel has listed Lashkar-e-Taiba as a Terror Organisation’.”

The re-affirmation comes weeks after Israel said that the time had come for India to declare Hamas a terror organisation.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip since 2007, used land, sea and air routes to launch an attack on Israel territories that killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians on October 7.

It prompted Jerusalem to declare war on the Islamic outfit, killing more than 11,000 people.

In almost a similar manner, on November 26, 2008, ten Pakistani terrorists entered the south Mumbai areas

through a sea route and attacked a number of places, including Chabad House, a Jewish centre. The indiscriminate attack killed 166 people, including six Jews and 18 security personnel.

Six Jews were killed at Nariman House, more popularly known as the Chabad House, considered by many Israelis as a “shared pain.”

The terror siege continued for three days during which more than 300 were wounded even as the coordinated shooting and bombing attacks at 12 sites also damaged properties, including the heritage building of the sea-facing Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

“Despite not being requested by the Government of India to do so, the state of Israel has formally completed all necessary procedures and has satisfied all required checks and regulations to the result of introducing Lashkar-e-Taiba into the Israeli list of illegal terror organisations”, the Israeli embassy statement said.