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Israel lifts restrictions at holy sites in Jerusalem

BY Agencies10 April 2026 12:08 AM IST

Tel Aviv: Worshippers were able to pray again at Jerusalem’s holy sites Thursday after Israel lifted restrictions it imposed on large public gatherings throughout the war with Iran nearly six weeks ago.

Access had been prohibited altogether, or restricted to a few dozen faithful at a time, at Christian, Jewish and Muslim sites during the now-paused conflict, when missile attacks from Iran often sent Jerusalem residents into shelters.

Agencies

Agencies


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