Israel kills chief of IRGC Intelligence

Jerusalem: Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Monday that the Israel Air Force

assassinated the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Intelligence Majid Khademi as he threatened to hunt down the Iranian leaders “one by one”.

In an address following a situational assessment meeting with Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir and senior military officials, Katz said, “The (Iranian) Revolutionary Guards shoot at civilians and we eliminate the heads of terrorists.”

“Iran’s leaders live with a sense of persecution. We will continue to hunt them down one by one,” the Israeli minister warned.

Israel will continue to attack Iran’s vital infrastructure to weaken its economic backbone and missile manufacturing capabilities, he said.

“We struck hard at the steel infrastructure and the petrochemical industry - and today and every day the continuation will come,” Katz said.

Khademi entered the role of IRGC intel chief several months ago, following the killing of his predecessor Mohammad Kazemi by Israel during the June 2025 war.

Israel has assassinated several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening salvo launched by the Jewish state and the US on February 28.