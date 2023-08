Israel kills 3 suspected Palestinian militants as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing

Jerusalem: Israeli troops on Sunday killed three alleged Palestinian militants in the northern West Bank, further escalating a wave of violence in which two other people, including a young Palestinian man believed to have been gunned down by extremist Jewish settlers, were killed in fighting over the weekend.

The Israeli army said it shot the three men near the Jenin refugee camp the site of a large-scale military operation last month. It said the three men had just exited the camp and were on their way to carry out an attack and that an M-16 rifle was recovered from their vehicle. The Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups condemned the killings, though it was not immediately known if the three men belonged to either organisation.

Israel identified the leader of the group as Naif Abu Tsuik, 26, saying he was a "leading military operative" from the camp. The Jenin camp is known as a militant stronghold. Last month, the army carried out a two-day offensive in the camp, killing 12 Palestinians, including at least eight militants, and causing widespread damage to the densely populated area. An Israeli soldier also was killed in the fighting. But the offensive appears to have done little to halt a broader wave of violence that began in early 2022 and has gained momentum since Israel's new hard-line government took office in December.

The government is dominated by ultranationalist West Bank settler leaders and other allies with close ties to the settler movement. A growing number of Israeli voices have said their presence in the government has worsened the tense atmosphere. The Israeli news site Ynet reported Sunday that Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet internal security agency, recently warned PM Benjamin Netanyahu that settler violence was becoming a strategic threat and raising the likelihood of Palestinian attacks in retaliation. agencies