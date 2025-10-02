Israel killed over 100 civilians in Lebanon since ceasefire: UN

Beirut: An Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon killed one person and wounded five on Wednesday as the UN rights chief said

that Israeli strikes on its northern neighbour have killed more than 100 civilians |in 10 months.

Volker Türk called for renewed efforts to bring a permanent end to hostilities in Lebanon following the 14-month Israel- Hezbollah that ended with a US-brokered ceasefire in late November.

The drone strike on a car in the southern Lebanese village of Kafra killed on person and wounded five, Lebanon’s health ministry said. It was not immediately clear who the dead person was.

Türk’s office said that until the end of September, they have verified 103 civilians killed in Lebanon since the ceasefire.

There have been

no reports of killings from projectiles fired from Lebanon toward Israel since the ceasefire, the

office said.