Israel kill over 40 people in Gaza

Cairo: Israeli strikes in Gaza City and at a refugee camp killed more than 40 people, including 19 women and children, health officials said on Sunday, as several European countries and leading US allies moved to recognise a Palestinian state.

Health officials at Shifa Hospital, where most of the bodies were brought, said the dead included 14 people killed in a strike late Saturday which hit a residential block in the southern side of the city.

Health staff said a nurse who worked at the hospital was among the dead, along with his wife and three children.

Another strike that targeted a group of people in front of a clinic in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed at least eight Palestinians, according to the Al-Awda Hospital. The dead include four children and two women, the hospital said.

Another 22 people were wounded, it said.

Drone strike in Lebanon

In Lebanon, the Health Ministry said Sunday that an Israeli drone strike in the southern city of Bint Jbeil killed five people, among them three children, and two others were wounded.