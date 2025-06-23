Israel-Iran: Pak supports Tehran’s right of defence

Islamabad: Pakistan’s top security body on Monday raised concerns at the possibility of further escalation in Israel-Iran conflict after US strikes in Iran and expressed regret that these attacks coincided with a constructive negotiation process between Tehran and Washington.

The National Security Committee (NSC), the highest forum for security deliberations, met here to discuss the regional situation after the US airstrike in Iran and supported the right of defence of the Islamic nation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting attended by the top civil and military leadership, including army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“The Committee strongly condemned Israel’s acts of aggression and expressed regret that these

military attacks coincided with a constructive negotiation process between Iran and the United States,” a statement said as the NSC reviewed the evolving regional situation following Israeli aggression

against Iran.