Israel investigates leaks that appear to have bolstered PM Netanyahu

Tel Aviv: An Israeli court on Sunday was considering whether to lift a gag order on a case surrounding suspected leaks of classified information from an associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Critics say they were aimed at giving him political cover as Gaza cease-fire talks

ground to a halt. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and says no one from his office has been arrested or is under investigation. He has downplayed the affair and publicly called for the gag order to be lifted.

Israeli media reports say the case concerns the leak of classified information to two European media outlets by an adviser who maynot have been formally employed and did not have security clearance, without naming the individual.

Netanyahu said the person in question “never participated in security discussions, was not exposed to or received classified information, and did not take part in secret visits”.

The leaked documents are said to have formed the basis of a widely discredited article in the London-based Jewish Chronicle — which was later withdrawn — suggesting Hamas planned to spirit hostages out of Gaza through Egypt, and an article in Germany’s

Bild newspaper that said Hamas was drawing out the talks as a form of psychological warfare on Israel.

Israeli media and other observers expressed scepticism about the articles, which appeared to support Netanyahu’s demands in the talks and absolve him of blame for their failure. The articles came out as Netanyahu was calling for lasting Israeli control over the Philadelphi corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, a demand that was first made public over the summer.

Hamas rejected the demand and accused Netanyahu of deliberately sabotaging the talks, which have been mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt. The articles also seemed to provide political cover as Netanyahu faced intense criticism from families of the hostages and much of the Israeli public, who blame him for the failure to reach a deal. The criticism reached a fever pitch in early September, with mass protests and calls for a general strike, after Hamas killed six hostages as Israeli troops closed in on them.

A court document confirmed that an investigation by police, the military

and the Shin Bet internal security agency is underway and that a number of suspects have been arrested for questioning.