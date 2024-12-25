Israel intercepts projectile from Yemen, ex-Israeli hostage dies

Tel Aviv: A septuagenarian Israeli woman who was taken hostage during Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on 0ctober 7, 2023 has died.

She was among the 250 hostages the Palestinian militant group took back into Gaza following the surprise attack that left about 1,200 people dead. Israel’s subsequent bombardment and ground invasion have killed over 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians in its count.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said on Tuesday it intercepted a projectile launched from Yemen.

A former Israeli hostage dies at 78

Tel Aviv — Hannah Katzir, an Israeli woman who was taken hostage on October 7, 2023, and freed in a brief ceasefire last year, has died. She was 78.

The Hostages Families Forum, a group representing the families of people taken captive, confirmed the death on Tuesday but did not disclose the cause.

Her daughter, Carmit Palty Katzir said in a statement that her mother’s “heart could not withstand the terrible suffering since October 7”.

Katzir’s husband, Rami, was killed during the attack by militants who raided their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Her son Elad was also kidnapped and his body was recovered in April by the Israeli military, who said he had been killed in captivity.

She spent 49 days in captivity and was freed in late November 2023.

Shortly after Katzir was freed, her daughter told Israeli media that she had been hospitalised with heart issues attributed to “difficult conditions and starvation” while she was held captive.

Israeli air defence system intercepts projectile launched from Yemen

Tel Aviv — Israel’s military said the projectile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory, but it set off air raid sirens overnight in the country’s populous central area, sending residents looking for cover.

Israel’s rescue service Magen David Adom said a 60-year-old woman was seriously wounded after being hurt on her way to a

protected space.