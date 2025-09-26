Israel increasingly being treated as a global pariah

New York: When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses world leaders at the United Nations on Friday, it will be at the helm of a country that is increasingly being treated as a pariah, even by some of its longtime allies.

Western countries are outraged by Israel’s intensifying offensive in the Gaza Strip and several have recognised Palestinian statehood.

The European Union is weighing tariffs and sanctions. Democratic voters in the United States have expressed disgust in polls, and small cracks are showing in Republican support. The prospect of sports and cultural boycotts is growing, and Israeli tourists have been made to feel unwelcome in some countries.

Even Netanyahu’s flight to New York on Thursday was fraught. An unplanned landing in Europe could have exposed him to arrest on charges of crimes against humanity filed by the International Criminal Court, which he denies.

The Haaretz news site reported that the flight took a longer, alternate path to avoid some European airspace. An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter, confirmed the report. Netanyahu still seems to have the unwavering support of President Donald Trump, and the US has done much to shield Israel from censure. But as its latest invasion of Gaza City puts Trump’s hoped-for ceasefire further out of reach, and as some on the right express outrage, that too could change.

“The concern is that that there’s a tipping point out there,” said Michael Oren, a historian and former Israeli ambassador to the US. “We’re not a pariah state yet, but we could be.” Last month, 28 Western-aligned countries that had rallied around Israel after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack called on it to end its offensive, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians. They also criticised Israel’s restrictions on humanitarian aid, which have contributed to famine.

Ten countries, including Britain, France, Canada and Australia — recognised Palestinian statehood this week, hoping to revive the long-moribund peace process, a move that the US and Israel have vehemently rejected. agencies