Israel handed over 15 more Palestinian bodies, says hospital officials in Gaza

Khan Younis: Hospital officials in Gaza said Wednesday that Israel handed over 15 more Palestinian bodies, completing the latest swap of the ceasefire as the first phase of the agreement nears a conclusion and officials convened to discuss moving to the second.

It came a day after Palestinian militants returned the remains of Israeli hostage Dror Or, who the Israeli military says was killed by the militants in their October 7, 2023 attack. Israel has agreed to return 15 Palestinian bodies for each hostage returned.

With the latest swap, Israel has sent back to Gaza a total of 345 Palestinian bodies since the exchanges started last month, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Two hostages — one Israeli and one Thai national — remain in Gaza. Hamas said Wednesday it was determined to uphold its side of the agreement and return them both.

Turkish, Qatari and Egyptian officials met Wednesday in Cairo to discuss the second phase of the ceasefire, which began in October and has held despite accusations by both sides of violations.

The next phases of the agreement include deploying an international stabilisation force and developing an international body to govern Gaza and oversee reconstruction.

An armed international stabilisation force will be tasked with keeping security and ensuring the

disarmament of Hamas, a key demand of Israel. Indonesian officials have said they plan to deploy 20,000 peacekeepers to the force.

Major questions hang over nearly every part of the plan and the timeframe for implementation. In the meantime, nearly all Palestinians remain displaced and dependent on humanitarian aid, Hamas retains significant control over nearly half of Gaza and the rebuilding of the territory has barely begun.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said only 99 bodies out of the 345 Israel has returned have been identified. They say identifying the remains is complicated by a lack of DNA testing kits in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel mourned the latest hostage to be returned by the Palestinian militants, Dror Or.