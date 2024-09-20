‘Israel didn’t just rig Hezbollah pagers, it actually made them’

Beirut: After thousands of pagers of Hezbollah fighters exploded in Lebanon, it was believed that Israel had somehow penetrated the supply chain and rigged the devices with explosives. However, jaw-dropping reports now suggest that Israel might have created shell companies that actually manufactured those explosive pagers for Hezbollah, media reports said.

As if the synchronised pager explosions across Lebanon on Tuesday weren’t sensational enough, it has now come to light that Israel used a shell company to manufacture those devices and rig them with explosives before delivering them to Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah.

Reports had earlier suggested that Israeli intelligence agencies planted explosives in pagers by infiltrating the supply chain.

New reports claim that Israel established a shell company to manufacture the pagers in the first place, according to a report in The New York Times.

The entire operation is much more detailed than was previously believed.

In fact, Israel created at least two more companies to mask the true identities of the people who created the pagers, reported Tehran’s Mehr News Agency. Here’s how Israel, which has not claimed responsibility for the pager attack, likely orchestrated this intricate operation that led to more than a dozen deaths and thousands of injuries.

Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, known for its capability of successful bombings and foreign strikes, had been in their minds.

This prompted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to warn his operatives and members to avoid modern communication devices like cellphones, which could be hacked and weaponised against them.

As a result, Hezbollah adopted using pagers to communicate among themselves. Soon, they placed an order to purchase thousands of pagers for safe and discreet communication.

In the last few months, the pagers were imported from a Hungary-based company called, BAC, which penetrated through the

Hezbollah ranks.