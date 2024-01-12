Israel defends itself at world court against allegations of genocide against Palestinians

The Hague: Accused of committing genocide against Palestinians, Israel insisted at the United Nations’ highest court Friday that its war in Gaza was a legitimate defense of its people and said that it was Hamas militants who were guilty of genocide.

Israel described the allegations levelled by South Africa as hypocritical and said that one of the biggest cases ever to come before an international court reflected a world turned upside down.

Israeli leaders defend their air and ground offensive in Gaza as a legitimate response to Hamas’ October 7 attack, when militants stormed through Israeli communities, killed some 1,200 people and took around 250 hostage.

Israeli legal advisor Tal Becker told a packed auditorium at the ornate Palace of Peace in The Hague that the country is fighting a “war it did not start and did not want.”

“In these circumstances, there can hardly be a charge more false and more malevolent than the allegation against Israel of genocide,” he added, noting that the horrible suffering of civilians in war was not enough to level that charge.

South African lawyers asked the court Thursday to order an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in the besieged coastal territory that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians.

A decision on that request will probably take weeks, and the full case is likely to last years and it’s unclear if Israel would follow any court orders.

On Friday, Israel focused on the brutality of the October 7 attacks, presenting chilling video and audio to a hushed audience to highlight what happened that day.

“They tortured children in front of parents and parents in front of children, burned people, including

infants alive, and systematically raped and mutilated scores of women, men and children,” Becker said.

South Africa’s request for an immediate halt to the Gaza fighting, he said, amounts to an attempt to prevent Israel from defending itself against that assault.

Even when acting in self-defense, countries are required by international law to follow the rules of war, and judges must decide if Israel has.

As the two days of hearings ended Friday, ICJ President Joan E Donoghue said the court would rule on the request for urgent measures “as soon as possible.”

Israel often boycotts international tribunals and UN investigations, saying they are unfair and biased.