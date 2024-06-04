Israel declares four more hostages dead in Gaza, including 3 older men

Jerusalem: Four more hostages kidnapped on October 7 were declared dead by the Israeli military — including three older men seen in a Hamas video begging to be released.

Monday’s announcement heightens pressure on the Israeli government to agree to a US cease-fire proposal that could secure the return of the hostages still held in Gaza and end the eight-month war.

About 80 hostages in Gaza are believed to be alive, alongside the remains of 43 others.

In the days since President Joe Biden announced the cease-fire proposal Friday, Israel has seen

some of its largest protests calling on the government to bring them home.

Although Biden said the proposal was Israeli, the Israeli leadership has appeared to distance itself from the plan, vowing to keep conducting military operations against Hamas until the militant group is destroyed.

All four of the men declared dead Monday night — Nadav Popplewell, Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger and Haim Peri — were kidnapped and taken into Gaza still alive, according to the Hostages Forum, a grassroots group representing the families of the hostages.

“It is time to end this cycle of sacrifice and neglect,” the group said following the announcement. “Their murder in captivity is a mark of disgrace and a sad reflection on the significance of delaying previous deals.” The group called on the government to immediately approve the new cease-fire plan.

Hundreds of people, including relatives of the captives, gathered outside Israel’s Defence Ministry and military headquarters in central Tel Aviv late Monday, calling for a deal. Smaller protests took place across the country.

About 100 captives were released during a weeklong exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners in

November.