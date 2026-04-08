Israel crushing Iranian regime, not against its people: Netanyahu

Jerusalem: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that his country is “crushing the regime in Iran with great vigour” while asserting that the Israeli offensive against Tehran is not against its people.

“I tell you constantly that we are crushing the terrorist regime in Iran. But we are doing so with even greater vigour, and with increasing force,” Netanyahu said as the world waited with bated breath for the approaching deadline issued by US President Donald Trump.

“Yesterday, our pilots destroyed transport planes and dozens of helicopters at an Iranian Air Force base. Today, they attacked the train tracks and bridges used by the Revolutionary Guards.

They use these to transport raw materials for weapons, the weapons themselves, and the operatives who attack us, the US, and the countries of the region, the same operatives who also oppress the Iranian people,” Netanyahu said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) through its Persian social media handle, warned Iranians to avoid using trains claiming it would attack

the infrastructure to prevent the Iranian regime from transporting weapons.

Netanyahu, who has consistently claimed that the US and Israeli offensive against Iran will pave the way for them to dislodge their regime, again emphasised that his country’s attacks were not directed towards the people of Iran.

“And this is the central point: These actions, which I approved together with the minister of defence, are not intended to attack the Iranian people,” he said.

“On the contrary, they are intended to weaken and crush the terrorist regime that has oppressed them for 47 years,” the Israeli prime minister added.